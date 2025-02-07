Chris Arnold
The senators say veterans who took a COVID forbearance are now at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own.
Higher rates are dashing the dreams of some would-be homebuyers while others stretch to buy but spend close to $1,000 a month more in monthly payments for a typical house.
Higher mortgage rates and home prices have pushed the monthly payment to buy the median-priced home in the U.S. up more than 50% since the start of last year. Many first-time buyers can't afford it.
Home prices rose nearly 20% last year, in large part because the U.S. is several million homes short of demand. Builders say the pandemic is partly to blame, but the problem goes deeper than that.