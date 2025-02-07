Pien Huang
-
Water utilities across the country will have to comply with EPA limits on "forever chemicals" in drinking water by 2029. Orange County got a head start.
-
The National Institutes of Health is sunsetting its COVID-19 treatment guidelines, used by millions of doctors to guide care during the pandemic.
-
Nationally, levels of respiratory syncytial virus appear to have plateaued, while COVID-19 levels are elevated and expected to climb higher.
-
In the absence of clear, reliable information on the Maui wildfires, rumors grew and cast suspicion on emergency response efforts.
-
The worst outcomes were among Black women, Native American and Alaska Native people.
-
Pfizer has submitted data on its bivalent COVID-19 booster shot that specifically targets the latest omicron subvariants. If authorized, the company says the shots could be ready as soon as September.
-
Infectious disease specialists surveyed by NPR say they're not ditching their masks just yet.
-
The federal health agency released new guidance for when Americans need to mask up indoors, saying about 70% of the population lives in a place where it's safe to go mask free.
-
Cutting the isolation for positive cases to five days could lead to more infections if people don't take masking seriously. A testing requirement, would have made the policy safer, experts say.
-
Some public health experts are also parents of little kids, and have to strategize to keep those too young to be vaccinated safe from getting or spreading the delta variant. Here are their tips.