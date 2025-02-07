Michaeleen Doucleff
-
A new wave of generational data links teens' use of social media since 2012 to increases in sleep deprivation and mental health issues.
-
A new study suggests that, yes, there are superdodgers. But explaining why they've been able to avoid the virus is a bit complicated.
-
Is it a sexually transmitted disease? Can you get it on a crowded bus? Trying on clothes? NPR talks to specialists about how this virus is transmitted and what kinds of precautions are warranted.
-
Some countries are moving ahead with plans to offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine. But studies are raising questions about the potential advantages of this extra booster.
-
Better data is painting a more optimistic picture about immunity after a bout of COVID-19.
-
It's a sibling of the first omicron variant that swept the world. Is it more contagious? Does it cause severe disease? Will it keep current omicron surges going? Researchers are looking for answers.
-
Researchers are looking at data from U.S. cases to determine if the variant causes milder disease. Even if the answer is yes, they say, rates of hospitalization could be high during the surge.
-
COVID-19 cases are up across the country, fueled in large part by the highly contagious omicron variant.
-
A new study from the University of Hong Kong offers preliminary information that could explain why this new coronavirus variant may be more transmissible.
-
So far, scientists have limited information about omicron. But several red flags suggest that this strain of coronavirus could quickly cause surges in many parts of the world and could be the most contagious one known.