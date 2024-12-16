Michelle Theriault Boots
“As soon as he told me he’d recommended me for a federal judgeship, he started asking me to send him nude photos,” the prosecutor said in a statement to investigators unsealed Dec. 9.
The revelations about the compromised cases illustrate the growing fallout over former U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred’s resignation.
The cause of death for Wade, 44, who claimed responsibility for the deaths of five people in Alaska, is unknown.
Hundreds of people have been living unsheltered in Anchorage since the Sullivan Arena shelter closed in the spring.
Twenty-nine people believed to be homeless have died in the city so far in 2023, including six in a four-day period in July.
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospitalFormer workers say understaffing and decisions by management pushed the private psychiatric hospital — the only one in Alaska that serves children — to the brink of disaster.
A Buckland man was found dead and naked on an Anchorage beach. Police say his death isn’t suspicious, but his family disagrees."It doesn't add up," said Fred Lee's daughter.