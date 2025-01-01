Emily Goodykoontz
-
Anchorage Assembly calls for inquiry into leaked texts between city’s top homeless official and shelter contractorsAnchorage Assembly members say the texts, which Henning Inc. officials say were taken out of context, raise concerns about its shelter management.
-
Judge rules some city records on resigned Anchorage health department director should be public, even if they’re ‘highly embarrassing’“The mere fact that information may be highly embarrassing does not render it private,” said Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi.
-
Homeless residents, nearby business owners and service providers say that gun violence, assaults, extortion, theft and drug dealing have proliferated, largely unfettered, in the Third Avenue encampment and surrounding streets.
-
Former top aide to mayor challenged Anchorage election using policy quietly added that day by city IT directorIt’s not clear how the former chief of staff to the mayor, Sami Graham, and the two other election observers knew of the internal policy. The city ombudsman is investigating the incident.