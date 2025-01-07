Max Graham
-
Contango Ore says it can develop mines faster and with a smaller environmental footprint. But some Alaskans fear an influx of ore trucks on state roads.
-
The permit would allow the company behind the project to discharge a limited amount of pollutants into an estuary about 30 miles from Nome.
-
The Palmer project has for years fueled political divisions in the town of Haines. Now it’s getting a new owner, raising questions about its future.
-
A federal judge issued an order Tuesday voiding an environmental review that helped authorize the small-scale $30 million fishery.