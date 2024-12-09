Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Tribal group appeals Clean Water Act permit for contentious gold dredging project near Nome

Alaska Public Media | By Max Graham, Northern Journal
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:22 PM AKST
Rocky coastline near Nome
A rocky stretch of coastline near Nome (Laura Kraegel/KNOM)

A western Alaska tribal consortium has appealed a key permit for a proposed gold dredging project in waters near Nome. 

Kawerak, a nonprofit that serves some 20 Iñupiaq and Yup’ik tribes in the Bering Strait region, last month asked state regulators for a hearing on a wastewater discharge permit for the project.

The permit, a federal Clean Water Act authorization that’s administered by the state, would allow the Las Vegas-based company behind the project, IPOP, to discharge a limited amount of  pollutants into an estuary about 30 miles from Nome, in the scenic Safety Sound area. 

In its  appeal, Kawerak says the Department of Environmental Conservation, the state agency that issued the permit, “failed to consider the project’s effect on the surrounding Native communities” in its analysis. 

The appeal says that IPOP’s development would come “at the direct expense of the Native economy” and that “local Native subsistence and cultural practices will be directly and adversely affected — if not outright destroyed.”

IPOP’s project is opposed by several regional and local groups, including Bering Straits Native Corporation and the City of Nome. 

Last spring, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers  approved a different  permit for the project, reversing an earlier decision to deny it.

Northern Journal contributor Max Graham can be reached at  max@northernjournal.com. He’s interested in any and all mining related stories, as well as introductory meetings with people in and around the industry.

This  article was originally  published  in Northern Journal, a newsletter from Nathaniel Herz. Subscribe at this  link .
Max Graham, Northern Journal
