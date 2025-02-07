Katie Anastas
Education Commissioner Deena Bishop says the state funded schools as usual and didn't disproportionately reduce districts' funding.
The city has been looking for space to put all of its employees, who are currently split among five buildings.
The plan puts seventh and eighth grades at Thunder Mountain High School and ninth through 12th grades at Juneau-Douglas High School.
Alaska has the nation’s lowest percentage of high school seniors who’ve submitted the FAFSA so far.
Federal education officials say Alaska owes millions to Juneau, Kenai and North Slope school districtsRules attached to the funding prevented states from disproportionately reducing their funding to high-need districts.
Right now, the Legislature appoints four of the board’s nine members. The executive order would allow the governor to appoint all nine.
Juneau School District leaders are considering closing or reorganizing schools and cutting staff, as they face a nearly $8 million budget deficit.
“The thing we need from the public is an awareness and an acceptance that nobody is coming out untouched,” one school board member said. “Nobody.”
Canada-based Black Press Media didn’t answer questions about layoffs or whether its three Alaska papers would continue to publish long-term.