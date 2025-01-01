Jaclyn Diaz
Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.
ProPublica claims Samuel Alito neither disclosed a trip he took with Paul Singer nor recused himself from cases Singer later had before the Supreme Court.
Stolen guns, untraceable weapons and other deadly devices are becoming more prevalent in U.S. gun crimes, new federal data shows.
With Rep. Mary Peltola's recent swearing-in, for the first time in more than 230 years a Native American, an Alaska Native and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the House.
The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings and says "wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor."
In the large study, researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.
The federal government plans to buy a half-billion at-home COVID test kits and mail them to people who want them, with deliveries beginning in January.
Moderna said Monday that preliminary data showed that its COVID-19 booster shot is effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus currently surging in the U.S. and around the world.
The jump in cases in recent days is being blamed, in part, on the omicron variant. It's expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
The agency warned Wednesday that failing to get vaccinated puts a pregnant person and their unborn baby more at risk if they were to get the coronavirus. A low percentage of pregnant people in the U.S. — only 31% — have received the COVID-19 vaccine.