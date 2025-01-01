Emma Bowman
-
As many opted against facing crowds the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers spent a record $10.8 billion in online purchases.
-
Customers are souring on costly chocolate, resulting from a few disappointing cocoa crop years.
-
Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.
-
The U.S. will reinstate Obama-era regulations for internet service providers that promise fast, reliable and fair internet speeds for all consumers.
-
The test is scheduled to begin at about 10:20 a.m. Alaska time (2:20 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
-
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and other buildings in the capital of Brasília on Sunday, calling for a military takeover.