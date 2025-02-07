Greg Knight
Quintillion President Mike McHale said a full restoration of internet and some cellphone service could take up to two months.
According to the Norton Sound Health Corp., residents reported that a moose was acting aggressively toward people and showing other signs of the virus.
The UH-60 Black Hawk, set to arrive in June, follows another permanently stationed in Bethel after Typhoon Merbok lashed western Alaska.
Lonny Piscoya, head of Alaska's unit devoted to solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, says investigators are making progress.
The 2% over-taxation, based on a repealed seasonal tax, is coming from both businesses in Nome and online retailers like Amazon.
Marjorie Kunaq Tahbone is Inupiaq and Kiowa. She is an artist, teacher, traditional tattooist, hide tanner and business owner.
State officials say Unalakleet will see work to improve conditions on its water system in the near future.
Nearly a quarter of recently examined red foxes in and around Nome have tested positive for rabies, up from 17 percent in 2021.
Denali Walrath and Bradley Rowe were recognized in Fairbanks for projects they entered in the Alaska Innovation Competition.
Governmental bodies in the City of Nome are reporting they will see increases in property, fire and auto insurance rates this year.