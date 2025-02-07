Dylan Simard
The suits are Imperial Immersion Suits manufactured by Survitec Group, a safety equipment manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. They are one of only a handful of companies approved by the Coast Guard to make survival suits for use in the United States.
The chapel is nearing completion and should be finished sometime in the fall of this year.
5% of the Kodiak Island Borough’s population is known to presently have COVID, using the data from the latest census in 2020.
“As an example, in one of our schools on Monday morning, we were missing a principal, the secretaries, the nurse, the day custodian and the cook,” says the superintendent.
Per state law, the new ferry will be named for an Alaska glacier, with the name selected through an essay contest for Alaska students.
The kelp would likely be for sale to an in-state buyer, who would process the kelp and sell it in different seafood products.
The 40-foot rocket lifted off shortly after 9 p.m. shooting more than 300 miles upward into the night sky.
Federal investigators are heading to Kodiak after a small plane crashed Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff.
When the fishing boat capsized, Grace, an 8-month-old puppy, jumped into the freezing water and was presumed lost. But a day later, the Coast Guard found her. She seemed a bit shocked, but she was alive.
The Alutiiq language has lost four speakers in the last year. Tribal leaders say that's a huge loss: Out of the 30 remaining speakers, there are just a handful of people left who are able to teach Alutiiq. That's where the Sun’aq tribe’s new master-apprentice language program comes in.