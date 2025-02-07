Dev Hardikar
“Efficiency isn't the point,” said a volunteer at Off the Chain. “It's about people doing it themselves."
Show producers partnered with KNOM to create a unique audition process for Alaskans plagued by months of internet outages.
Zarrius Hildabrand, 21, faces murder and evidence-tampering charges in the death of Alaska Army National Guardsman Saria Hildabrand.
An unusual number of Steller Sea Lions have been found dead in the Copper River Delta this summer, many with gunshot wounds.
Twice a day, the normally calm waters surge upwards, creating a wave known as a tidal bore that surfers can ride for miles.
The 10-week YEP program hires highschoolers to work on park and trail improvements around the city, while also teaching them leadership and job skills.
Thai Kitchen is one of the few remaining spaces in the city where people can play video games face-to-face.
People can pay to walk 600 feet across two narrow bridges suspended 2,500 feet above the valley floor.
But a state spokesperson says dog owners should keep their pets from swimming near the remaining oil sheen, which is surrounded by floating yellow booms.
The large group bike ride aimed to raise awareness of the need for more cycling infrastructure.