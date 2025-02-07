Curtis Gilbert
Jeremy Cubas made $110,000 a year as Gov. Dunleavy’s pro-family policy adviser. On his podcast, Cubas defended Hitler, used racist slurs and said a man raping his wife is "an impossible act.”
Bean’s Cafe cashed in big running the Sullivan Arena homeless shelter.
Joe Gerace's lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.The former Anchorage health director deceived not just the city but also a state commission, the Alaska State Defense Force and the state health department. Now they’re investigating how it happened.