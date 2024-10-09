Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Fat Bear Week rematch, mama bear Grazer defeats rival that killed her cub

Alaska Public Media | By Ayana Archie - NPR
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM AKDT
a bear
Bear 128, Grazer. (Katmai National Park and Preserve)

The winner of this year’s Fat Bear Week is a mama bear whose cub was killed by her opponent — a bear she faced off against in last year's voting.

Out of more than a million votes, 128 Grazer won over 32 Chunk, a male bear weighing more than 1,200 pounds. Grazer received more than 70,000 votes, compared to Chunk’s approximately 30,000.

Grazer also  won the contest last year, defeating Chunk in 2023.

In July, two of Grazer’s cubs fell over a waterfall in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. They were carried downstream near Chunk, “the most dominant bear on the river,” according to explore.org, the organization that documents the bears using live cameras.

RELATED: Fat Bear Week delayed after a ‘beloved bear’ dies on camera

Chunk attacked the cubs and one died from its injuries. The surviving cub was a contestant for the 2024 Fat Bear Junior.

The annual  Fat Bear Week honors bears that have sufficiently bulked up in the months before entering hibernation. This year's voting was  delayed a week after one of the contestant animals was fatally mauled by a rival bear.

Grazer was brought to Brooks River in Katmai as a cub in 2005.
News
Ayana Archie - NPR
See stories by Ayana Archie - NPR