Allison Aubrey
Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Here's how to adjust your daytime habits to get a good night of rest.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's "Road to Healing" tour last year visited boarding schools, some of them still open, to hear from their survivors.
Updated COVID boosters are now available for anyone age 12 or older. The CDC is urging anyone who is eligible to sign up but some vaccine experts say some people might want to wait.
BA.5 is now the dominant omicron strain in the U.S. It's good at evading the immune system, though doesn't appear to cause more serious illness.
As schools try to return to many pre-pandemic operations, feeding children remains a struggle, according to a survey of school nutrition leaders.
Intergenerational indoor gatherings, a.k.a, Thanksgiving dinner, still pose a COVID risk to older adults and the immunocompromised. Here's how to keep everyone safe.
In a reversal of its earlier position, the agency is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they live in areas with significant or high spread, which includes most of Alaska.
Still, the CDC is urging all people — vaccinated or not — to continue avoiding medium or large gatherings, since it's still learning how well the vaccines work to curb the spread of the virus.