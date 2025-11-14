Anchorage man struck by pickup in late October died 10 days later

An Anchorage man struck by a pickup last month near Minnesota Drive died more than a week after the collision, according to police.

Officers responded to Minnesota and 32nd Avenue for a reported collision Oct. 28 at about 8:20 p.m., police said in a written statement. A man in a Ford F150 was driving southbound on Minnesota when he struck a pedestrian, later identified as 65-year-old Carl Schmidt, who was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, police said.

Paramedics took Schmidt to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He died Nov. 7 at the hospital.

Schmidt had lived in Anchorage for 45 years and worked in several restaurants around town, according to an online obituary from the Cremation Society of Alaska, which said he loved cooking, fishing and his two dogs, Rocky and Lucky.

The pickup’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed.

Schmidt was the 14th pedestrian killed by a vehicle in Anchorage in 2025. Another man killed in a collision in South Anchorage Nov. 10 brought the total number of fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions in the city so far in 2025 to 15.