South Anchorage collision marks city’s 14th pedestrian fatality this year

A man died after being struck by a pickup truck in South Anchorage Monday night.

Anchorage police say officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to the incident on King Street, near the East 94th Court intersection. Officers say a driver was going northbound when he struck the man, later identified as 46-year-old Jason Felder, who police say was not crossing at a marked or un-marked crosswalk.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

Felder was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

He is the 14th pedestrian in Anchorage killed by a vehicle this year. Last year, 15 pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles.