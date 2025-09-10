Man dead, suspect charged in Spenard shooting

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Spenard, according to Anchorage police.

Matthew Siavalua was in custody Wednesday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The victim hasn’t yet been named as police notify his family.

According to a police statement , officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of West 26th Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Anchorage Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the shooter had left the scene, but police say Siavalua later turned himself in.

“Initial indications are that two men known to each other became involved in an altercation during which (Siavalua) produced a firearm and fatally shot the victim,” police said in the statement.

Siavalua is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting took place on the same day that police say two people were fatally shot near Davis Park in Mountain View. Police didn’t immediately have an update on that shooting Wednesday morning.