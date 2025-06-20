Driver charged with manslaughter, DUI in cyclist’s South Anchorage death

A driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist Thursday night in South Anchorage now faces multiple charges in the collision, according to police.

According to an updated statement officers arrested Stephanie Dill, 40, after the collision on the 6300 block of C Street just south of West Dowling Road. She is accused of manslaughter, DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving and bribery.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said police were notified of the collision just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

“We had multiple calls for a pedestrian that was hit by an SUV,” Barraza said.

According to the statement, Dill’s Mazda SUV struck a man riding a bicycle who died at the scene. He hasn’t yet been named by police as they notify his family.

Police said that the collision closed C Street in both directions at the time.

Dill is being held Friday at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center. Charging documents against her weren’t immediately available Friday morning.