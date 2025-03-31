Pedestrian killed in Anchorage collision on Glenn Highway

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night on the Glenn Highway in Anchorage according to police, marking the city’s fourth fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision this year.

Police said in a statement that Eric Black, 54, was hit on the Glenn Highway near Boniface Parkway. Officers and Anchorage Fire Department medics responded to the scene just after 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Medics took Black to a local hospital, where he died. Police have notified his family.

Police said the driver in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The collision temporarily closed the Glenn’s outbound lanes at Boniface, with police rerouting traffic along the highway’s off-ramp.

Black is the fourth person to be fatally struck by a driver in the city this year. Last year, 15 pedestrians were killed in Anchorage.