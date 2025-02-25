Woman dies after gunfire into motorhome at Mountain View park

Anchorage police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday evening at a Mountain View park, with no suspects yet in custody.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to Davis Park on Mountain View Drive, the site of a homeless encampment. A bullet fired from outside an RV entered it, striking the victim.

“She was inside her motorhome when a bullet struck her in the chest,” Barraza said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died soon afterward, Barraza said. Police were still notifying her family Monday evening.

No arrests have immediately been made, with officers interviewing witnesses.