Woman dies after gunfire into motorhome at Mountain View park
Anchorage police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday evening at a Mountain View park, with no suspects yet in custody.
Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to Davis Park on Mountain View Drive, the site of a homeless encampment. A bullet fired from outside an RV entered it, striking the victim.
“She was inside her motorhome when a bullet struck her in the chest,” Barraza said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but died soon afterward, Barraza said. Police were still notifying her family Monday evening.
No arrests have immediately been made, with officers interviewing witnesses.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to call them at 311. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.