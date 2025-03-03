Anchorage pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run

Anchorage police are asking the public to help them find the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman early Sunday near Merrill Field.

According to a statement, the hit-and-run took place around 2:30 a.m. at East 15th Avenue’s intersection with Orca Street, at the southwest corner of the airfield.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said the pedestrian died at the scene. Police have not yet released her name and are notifying her family. She is the third pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Anchorage in under two weeks.

Barraza said police have talked to witnesses of the Sunday collision, who gave officers “a description of what happened.”

“We are currently pulling the traffic cameras and speaking to a couple more eyewitnesses to physically get down the correct car that was part of this,” Barraza said.

Barraza said he had little else he could release Monday as the investigation continues. Police are describing the “suspect vehicle” as a silver SUV but said they had no further description or photographs to release.

Sunday’s collision is the city’s third vehicle-pedestrian fatality this year, after two people were killed in separate collisions on the night of Feb. 18. A driver in one of them, 30-year-old JB Matha, is charged with DUI and murder. Last year, 15 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in the Anchorage area.