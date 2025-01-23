Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Murkowski rejects Trump's Pentagon pick

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:05 AM AKST
A man in a suit sits at a table with a mic on it.
Still from hearing video
/
Senate Armed Services Committee
Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran and a former Fox News host who is nominated to be secretary of Defense.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Thursday that she'll vote against Pete Hegseth, President Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," she wrote in a social media post.

She commended his combat experience and his advocacy for veterans, but cited his lack of significant job experience, and said she had doubts about his character.

"While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," she wrote.

Hegseth has denied a sexual assault allegation and other reports that he was abusive toward women, as well as accusations that he mismanaged the finances at two nonprofits he ran. He has promised that he'd abstain from drinking if he's confirmed as secretary.

The Senate voted 51-49 Thursday to advance Hegseth's confirmation toward a final vote. Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republicans to vote no.

This is a developing story. Please check back.
Washington, D.C.
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
