Murkowski rejects Trump's Pentagon pick

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced Thursday that she'll vote against Pete Hegseth, President Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," she wrote in a social media post.

She commended his combat experience and his advocacy for veterans, but cited his lack of significant job experience, and said she had doubts about his character.

"While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," she wrote.

Hegseth has denied a sexual assault allegation and other reports that he was abusive toward women, as well as accusations that he mismanaged the finances at two nonprofits he ran. He has promised that he'd abstain from drinking if he's confirmed as secretary.

The Senate voted 51-49 Thursday to advance Hegseth's confirmation toward a final vote. Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republicans to vote no.

This is a developing story. Please check back.