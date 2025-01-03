Nick Begich III is sworn in as Alaska's representative in the U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nick Begich III was sworn in Friday as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House, becoming the sixth person to hold the seat since statehood.

“Congratulations. You’re now members of the 119th Congress!” Speaker Mike Johnson said after swearing in 434 representatives en masse.

Amid celebratory cheers, Begich shook a few hands then wrapped his arms around his son, Nick IV, who was on the floor with him. The younger Nick said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to accompany his dad – literally, since the age limit for kids attending opening day in the House is 13.

“I turn 13 in 26 days. So I just made it past,” he said.

That part was smooth sailing. But for a while it wasn’t clear the House would swear in its members that day. Hard-right Republican dissenters nearly derailed Johnson’s election as speaker. In those choppy seas, Begich made it clear he wasn’t interested in making waves.

Begich said he’s happy the speaker was elected on what was technically the first vote, which was held open for more than an hour.

“The vote dragged on a little bit, but we got all the wrinkles ironed out and got on the same page,” Begich said.

As he sees it, the vote shows Republicans can unify and govern.

But Johnson was elected without a vote to spare, and 11 members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus wrote a letter laying out their objections to his leadership. So it’ll be a challenge for Johnson to keep Republicans united.

Freedom Caucus members supported Begich’s election. Still, Begich not only voted for Johnson, he supported a new rules package that makes it easier for Johnson to keep his position.

“Now it will require nine members, as opposed to one member … in order to call a motion to vacate the speaker. And so I think that's good,” Begich said. “We're making a number of changes that I think will be good for the (Republican) conference, good for governance in the body, and allow us to move forward together.”

Begich has also assembled his staff. Rick Whitbeck is his state director, Kevin Swanson is legislative director and Silver Prout is communications director and fisheries liaison. Begich said they all have Alaska experience.

“I think it's so important that Alaskans have an opportunity to serve in D.C., and we're fortunate to have some of those Alaskans who have already had experience working in this environment,” Begich said.

His chief of staff, Michael Horanburg, is from New Mexico and previously worked for a House member from that state.

“So he has served as a chief, and we're excited about having his experience on the team,” Begich said. “He was also an integral part of our campaign, as our general consultant for the campaign.”

Among Begich’s other hires is senior advisor JC Garrett. He was the chief executive of FarShore, an international software development company Begich founded.

At a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony later in the day, Begich shared a moment with the House speaker.

“I hope you have a longer career here,” Johnson said.

