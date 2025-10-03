State watchdog rejects complaint over Kirk memorial in official Mat-Su election guide

A state watchdog has rejected a complaint alleging that a statement printed in an official Mat-Su Borough election guide memorializing conservative activist Charlie Kirk violates Alaska election law.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident Patricia Fisher filed the complaint Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The commission issued a rejection notice Wednesday. APOC Campaign Disclosure Coordinator Kim Stone signed the notice.

The complaint alleges that the statement violates Alaska campaign finance rules because it promotes Kirk’s political beliefs and constitutes a political expenditure under state law.

The borough is not permitted to engage in such spending because it is not registered with APOC as a political entity, Fisher said in an interview.

The Mat-Su Assembly unanimously approved adding the nearly 300-word memorial statement to a 44-page brochure set to be mailed to registered Mat-Su voters as part of the regular borough election scheduled for early next month.

The measure was approved during a regular Assembly meeting Sept. 16. The proposal was not included on the meeting agenda, and the Assembly did not hear public comment before voting on the matter.

The statement begins with a note that it is “In memoriam of Charlie Kirk, 1993–2025, and other victims of political violence.” It urges citizens to protect democracy through civil dialogue and respectful engagement, emphasizes that liberty endures only when communities defend and renew it through both words and actions, and broadly recognizes individuals who sacrificed their lives for freedom of expression and democratic rights.

APOC rejected the complaint because the memorial language appears to be nonpartisan, and the complaint did not cite a specific statute or detailed facts supporting the alleged violation, officials stated in their response letter.

“Specifically, the complaint does not provide the statute or regulation alleged to be violated or description of facts that would violate [state election law],” the rejection notice states. “The memorial language referenced in the complaint appears to be nonpartisan in nature, as it does not advocate any particular position on a matter appearing on the ballot.”

Borough officials will spend about $112,000 on election-related printing this year, according to budget documents .

Mat-Su elections are nonpartisan under borough code, but candidates may indicate a political party as part of their profile in the printed guide.

The original version of the statement, proposed by Assembly member Maxwell Sumner, did not specifically identify Kirk or any other individual. Assembly member Dmitri Fonov proposed an update adding Kirk’s name, with Assembly member Stephanie Nowers adding the phrase “and other victims of political violence.”

Borough Attorney Nicholas Spiropoulos declined to comment on whether Assembly members consulted him before proposing the memorial statement or whether he believes the language is legal.

“APOC has said there is no violation, and they are the ones who determine that,” Spiropoulos said in an email.

Fisher, who was at the Sept. 16 meeting to testify on another matter, said she was surprised by the proposal. She said APOC’s rejection of her complaint is “very disappointing.”

Fisher said she did not object to the initial version of the message proposed by Sumner because it did not specifically name Kirk.

“If they had left his name out of that, I don’t think it would’ve been a problem,” she said in an interview.

