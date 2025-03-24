Alaska House affirms Canada's sovereignty and opposes tariffs

As tensions rise between the U.S. and Canada, the Alaska House of Representatives says it recognizes Canada’s right to govern itself and opposes efforts to restrict cross-border trade.

The state House passed House Joint Resolution 11 on Monday, recognizing Alaska’s close ties with its eastern neighbor.

"Alaska recognizes the importance of a strong and sovereign nation of Canada and firmly supports Canada's right to self-determination, national security, and economic independence," reads part of the resolution. "The Alaska State Legislature opposes restrictive trade measures or tolls that would harm the unique relationship between Canada and Alaska or negatively affect our integrated economies," reads another.

Every member of the largely Democratic bipartisan majority joined most of the Republican minority to approve the resolution 33-4.

House Majority Leader Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, said lawmakers want President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "to work together amicably to resolve the tariff situation in a way that shows the respect for territorial [integrity] and sovereignty of both nations, and in a way that recognizes how urgent we need this relationship."

The once friendly relationship between the U.S. and Canada has taken a turn towards acrimony in recent months.

Trump has directly threatened Canada’s sovereignty. He has called for its annexation by “economic force” and addressed its prime minister as “governor.” He has also questioned the validity of the 1908 treaty that marks the boundary between the two countries, according to four unnamed people who spoke to the New York Times.

Trump has also at a dizzying pace imposed, paused, delayed and promised to expand tariffs on Canada and Mexico, among other countries.

Trump said early this month he would pause the sweeping 25% tax on Canadian imports — but only for the roughly 38% of goods and services covered by a trade deal Trump negotiated during his first term in office.

Canada’s leaders have repeatedly asserted their country’s sovereignty, sometimes with hockey-themed slogans. Canada has also retaliated with tariffs of its own. Concerns over a trade war between the two allies and beyond have spurred fears of an economic slowdown in the U.S. and around the world.

Closer to home, leaders in British Columbia have threatened tolls on Alaska-bound trucks.

The dispute has led residents and officials in border towns like Haines and Skagway to urge their leaders to cooperate with one another and find a way forward.

Anchorage Republican Rep. Dan Saddler called Alaska and Canada “partner provinces” that share a “frontier spirit.”

"No relationship or friendship is perfect, and no relationship is conflict-free, but if there is any stress in that relationship, we work it out," he said. "It's like, if you have a spouse, and you have a disagreement, you don't divorce. You work it out based on your mutual commitment and mutual benefit."

Republican Reps. Jamie Allard of Anchorage, Bill Elam of Soldotna, Mike Prax of North Pole and Cathy Tilton of Wasilla were the only members to vote against the resolution. They did not provide a reason for their opposition during debate.

The resolution now heads for the Senate, which is considering a similar measure.