Mount Spurr alert level returns to normal, chance for eruption ‘extremely low’

Alaska volcano observers say signs of unrest at Mount Spurr have declined to the point where “the chances of an eruption in the near-term are now considered extremely low.”

Spurr, the closest active volcano to the state’s largest population center, began to exhibit signs of a likely eruption in March , when officials with the Alaska Volcano Observatory noticed an increase in volcanic gases emitting from the volcano and an uptick in earthquake activity at the base. At the time, scientists estimated an eruption could occur “within the next few weeks or months.”

What followed was months of uncertainty, as large communities like Anchorage, about 80 miles east of Spurr, and smaller villages like Tyonek, 40 miles from Spurr, prepared for potential impacts from ashfall, including concerns over ash cleanup, aviation safety and people with respiratory issues.

In an update published Wednesday morning , officials wrote that signs of an imminent eruption of Spurr, including small earthquakes, gas emissions and melting ice, have gradually decreased since March. Officials added that ground deformation around the volcano hasn’t been detected since March.

“Taken together, this means that the movement of magma toward the surface, which began in early 2024, has stopped,” AVO officials wrote.

Observers moved the alert level on Spurr from the yellow “advisory” status to a green “normal” status.

Though chances of an eruption are extremely low, officials say that hazardous amounts of carbon dioxide may be emitting from Crater Peak, an opening about two miles away from Spurr, and could pose a risk to people recreating nearby. However, the risk does not extend to nearby communities.

