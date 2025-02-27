The 2025 Iditarod starts on Saturday. Here’s what to know.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race looks a lot different this year due to historically scarce snow.

The competition kicks off Saturday with a shortened ceremonial start in Anchorage. Then, for the fourth time in Iditarod history, teams will officially start their race on Monday in Fairbanks. From there, they’ll dash to Nome.

Here’s what else to know about this year’s Iditarod:

When exactly will the Iditarod start?

The Iditarod starts with a parade-like celebration in Anchorage on Saturday, March 1.

The 33 mushers will start getting their sled dogs ready downtown early that morning. The event officially kicks off at 10 a.m. with ceremonies and then, beginning just after 10:30 a.m., the teams will hit the trail in three-minute intervals from Fourth Avenue and D Street.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Anna Berington high fives fans during the 2024 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start.

Instead of traveling the typical 11 miles through the city, the teams will run about 1.5 miles, ending at Sullivan Arena.

Up next: The official start in Fairbanks on Monday.

After the ceremonial start, mushers and their dogs will truck about 350 miles north for the official race start at 11 a.m. at Pike's Waterfront Lodge.

Wait. Why is the race starting in Fairbanks?

Race officials deemed a section of the trail impassable about a quarter of the way into the normal race route. The area, often called the Farewell Burn, is known for its low snow conditions, but recent photos of the area show particularly bare, bumpy terrain this year.

Iron Dog snowmachine racers that traveled that part of the trail described it as “frozen tundra and straight hell.”



Has this ever happened before?

Yup! This is the fourth time the race will start out of Fairbanks due to poor trail conditions.

The trail most recently started out of Fairbanks in 2017. That year, Mitch Seavey won the race for his third time, and broke the record for fastest time in 8 days, 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds. He’s also racing this year.

The Iditarod also moved north to Fairbanks in 2015 and 2003 due to lack of snow.

Local business owners told partner station KUAC the last-minute switch was like the carnival coming to town.



How long is the trail?

About 1,128 miles, longer than all prior Iditarod routes.



Why is this trail longer? What’s different about it?

The Iditarod trail is usually right around 1,000 miles.

In odd years, teams normally travel the southern route, estimated at 998 miles. In even years, they race on the northern route, 975 miles. The last time teams raced out of Fairbanks, officials estimated the trail length at 979 miles.

What’s different this year: a loop.

iditarod.com The 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race route is estimated at 1,128 miles.

The new trail heads west out of Fairbanks passing though Nenana, Manley, Tanana, Ruby, Galena and Nulato before reaching Kaltag. From Kaltag, mushers will loop south through Eagle Island, Grayling, Anvik and Shageluk, before rejoining at Kaltag. From there, the route is mostly the same — passing through Unalakleet, Shaktoolik, Koyuk, Elim, White Mountain and Safety then Nome.

How many dogs are on a team?

Mushers must start the race out of Fairbanks with at least 12 dogs, but can have up to 16.

The race previously only allowed up to 14 dogs, but brought a rule back last year that upped the maximum to 16 dogs per team. The Iditarod didn’t have a limit on the number of dogs in the early days.

Jeff Chen / Alaska Public Media Ramey Smyth and his dog team racing into the Finger Lake checkpoint during the 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Along the race trail, mushers will “drop” dogs at checkpoints for a variety of reasons, like injuries, illnesses or just not having the attitude to race. If a dog is dropped, veterinarians stationed at each checkpoint will keep an eye on them until they board a plane to Anchorage or to Nome.

Race rules require each musher to have at least five dogs pulling their sled when they cross the finish line.

(At the ceremonial start, mushers will only have eight dogs.)

How often do teams stop along the trail?

Teams are required to take a 24-hour rest at a checkpoint of their choice. They also have two required 8-hour rests, one along this route's loop and the other in White Mountain, the second to last checkpoint on the trail about 71 miles from the finish line.

Outside of the mandatory breaks, mushers will stop many more times at checkpoints to feed their dogs and give them rest. Some also stop and camp along the trail.

Lex Treinen / Alaska Public Media Eddie Burke Jr. snoozes under his jacket at the checkpoint in Nikolai during the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

After leaving Fairbanks, mushers will pass through 19 checkpoints before reaching Nome.

How are trail conditions?

Snowy from Fairbanks to Nome, said Race Director Mark Nordman.

The Fairbanks route allows mushers to avoid some of the more technical trail out of Willow. But the flatter trail through the Interior presents its own challenges, Nordman said.

“It's going to be a really exciting race, demanding in a different way,” he said. “(When) flat running, you have to manage your team because they love to rip and tear and take off.”

Nordman said he’s received several reports of strong ice along the route, and isn’t concerned about open water.



Who’s competing this year?

There are 33 mushers: 16 rookies and 17 veterans. It’s tied with 2023 for the smallest race field in history, and it’s a sliver of the record 2008 race when 96 mushers hit the trail.

This year’s teams include two past champions: 2023 champion Ryan Redington and three-time champ Mitch Seavey who’s returning after a two-year break.

Ben Matheson / KNOM Mitch Seavey at the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks.

Among the mushers noticeably absent are reigning six-time champion Dallas Seavey , 2019 champion Pete Kaiser and 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, as well as frequent top contenders like Jessie Royer and Richie Diehl.

What can mushers win?

There’s a lot on the table.

Officials haven’t announced the total prize purse for this year, but say it’ll be at least $550,000 – the same amount as last year. The amount mushers win depends on the number of finishers, and how they place in the race. The first through 20th place finishers receive the highest payouts. Everyone after that who finishes will receive $2,000.

Last year, first-place finisher Dallas Seavey received a $55,900 check.

Mushers can also win a variety of prizes and awards for being the first into certain checkpoints.

When can we expect a winner?

The first-place team typically arrives in Nome about 8 days after the start. Based on the Iditarod’s last run out of Fairbanks, in 2017, plus an extra roughly 130 miles, we can expect this year’s champion on Wednesday, March 12.

How do I follow along?

