Iditarod shortens Anchorage’s ceremonial start due to lack of snow

Alaska Public Media | By Ava White
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:52 AM AKST
A woman on a sled in heavy winter clothing with bib number 37 being pulled by dogs down a road as viewed from above.
Musher Calvin Daugherty leaves downtown Anchorage at the Iditarod ceremonial start on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Adam Nicely/Alaska Public Media)

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race kicks off Saturday with a parade-like ceremony through Anchorage, but the route is significantly shorter this year due to lack of snow.

Race officials announced Tuesday that the ceremonial start will end at the Sullivan Arena instead of at the Campbell Airstrp, making the route about 1.5 miles instead of the typical 11 miles. It’s still starting in its usual spot downtown, on Fourth Avenue and D Street.

Andy Angstman, the musher representative on the Iditarod’s Board of Directors, said it’s disappointing to lose so much trail, but he’s happy to have any sort of ceremonial start.

“I was personally surprised they were able to find enough snow to truck in to do any kind of ceremonial start so I’m pleased they were able to pull that off," he said. "The fact they were able to get any snow at all is a bonus."

Anchorage is having a historically low-snow winter.

Iditarod Trail Committee CEO Rob Urbach said in a statement Tuesday that Anchorage city officials worked hard to try to find a way for teams to travel the full route, but ultimately a lack of recent snow and warm temperatures made it impossible.

The ceremonial start will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 33 teams will hit the trail at two-minute intervals. They’ll dash down Fourth Avenue, turn right onto Cordova Street, continue down the Cordova hill and then turn left on 16th Avenue and end at the Sullivan Arena.

The stretch isn’t timed, and doesn’t impact race results.

Spots to watch the event include along 4th Avenue, on the sidewalks near Denali Montessori Elementary School, along Cordova hill and near Sullivan Arena. The mushers will not snake down the city trails this year, where the “trail-gating” parties normally are.

A man dressed up in gold party attire dances.
Chad Vandenbergh dances at the 2024 Iditarod Trailgate Party in Anchorage on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

The ceremonial start was most recently shortened in 2017 due to a lack of snow.

After the ceremonial start, mushers will truck about 350 miles north for the official race start on Monday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Pikes Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks. Race officials moved the start to Fairbanks because of bare trail on part of the route out of Willow.
Ava White
Ava is the statewide morning news host and business reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach Ava at awhite@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8445.
