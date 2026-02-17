Bill would increase education options for deaf students in Alaska

The state Senate will consider a bill meant to increase educational options for Alaska students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The legislation, called the "Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children’s Bill of Rights," passed the state House unanimously Feb. 2.

Jamie Allard, a Republican from Eagle River, sponsored the legislation and said it would require Alaska schools to present families with information on all possible methods of communication for their deaf and hard of hearing children. She made the case for the bill on the House floor.

“(The bill) establishes consistency and information provided to parents by the school district, allows parents to choose the best method of communication for their child and requires the school district to provide services using the parents' chosen method of communication,” Allard said.

That means students would have access to information about and support for methods of communication including American Sign Language, adapting to spoken English, and "total communication," which can combine both.

Allard, who is hard of hearing herself, said that will allow kids full access to educational opportunities.

How deaf and hard of hearing people communicate is controversial . Some say American Sign Language better supports deaf cultural identity and language development, and others argue adapting to spoken language helps people integrate more fully into hearing society.

Olivia Yancey, executive director of the statewide Special Education Service Agency, said the intention of the bill is great and it emphasizes providing neutral, unbiased information. But she said it’s missing a key population – kids who aren’t yet school-age.

“From birth to 3, we have these critical language learning years,” Yancey said. “And if a parent is digging for information and doesn't have this push for having a comprehensive, neutral and unbiased information about communication modes, they're going to be digging for a while, and they really need to have that information earlier.”

Many other states have passed similar legislation, and some address support for kids 3 and under.