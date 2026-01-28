Overdose death rates decline in Alaska after record high

The United States has seen significant declines in overdose death rates over the past two years, and now, Alaska could be seeing the start of a similar reduction, according to experts.

Theresa Welton, manager for Alaska’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, said the decline is good news for the state, even though the state’s reduction is much smaller than the national one.

“I think we're on the right track,” Welton said.

She said the people most likely to die of overdose has been consistent over the last few years. Those at highest risk are men, Indigenous Alaskans, those living in Anchorage and people ages 35-44.

She said the decline in overdose deaths is likely partly due to state efforts. The report notes the state distributed 45,000 naloxone kits in 2024, with fentanyl test strips. The state has mobile crisis teams in Anchorage, Mat-Su, Fairbanks, Ketchikan and Juneau, and Alaska has expanded access to medication-assisted treatment, recovery housing, and therapeutic courts.

But Welton said there’s more work to do and it will require a collaborative effort among the state, tribal organizations and local communities.

“Even nationally, everybody is trying to look for that magic fix to start decreasing these deaths, and I think it's just a combination of supporting communities to address these issues at a community level and emphasizing prevention,” she said.

She said it’s expensive to build treatment facilities, so increasing access to buprenorphine and other medications for substance use disorders could help prevent overdose deaths. She said Alaska struggles with having enough resources to provide treatment for substance use disorders, partly because of geography which means rural residents must travel for treatment.

According to the report, fentanyl is Alaska’s deadliest drug. It contributed to 73% of overdose deaths in 2024. But Welton said it’s crucial to note that many of the overdoses involving fentanyl also included one or more other substances.

“There is an increase in methamphetamine overdoses and adulterations within the drug supply,” she said. “So people who might be thinking they're just taking an opioid pill could also have many different other drugs in it, and that's contributing to the overdose rate.”

She said the state has been distributing fentanyl test strips so people will know what’s in their drugs.

Dr. Seth Workentine, an addiction medicine specialist in Juneau, said lab testing has been a huge help to his clients.

“We will have screening tests for substances, and people are pretty surprised at the results and had no idea that they were taking those,” he said.

Workentine said it’s worth celebrating that 18 fewer Alaskans died in 2024 than the year before. He said that could be partly due to the state adding treatment centers and increasing access to medication-assisted treatment.

And he said different providers and emergency responders in the state are getting better at connecting people with their next step in treatment.

“Someone who's just in survival mode 24/7 has a hard time planning the next hour, let alone scheduling a visit next month or next week,” Workentine said. “Having these support systems around them can carry them through that very vulnerable time.”

He also points to the state’s drug courts for helping people get into recovery. They offer substance use treatment programs instead of incarceration for eligible crimes.

“People who are convicted of substance use related crimes, having the option of going through treatment does work,” he said. “It has a great evidence base behind it.”

He said experts already know good harm reduction and treatment strategies for those with substance use disorders. Now Alaska needs more support and funding to continue preventing overdose deaths, he said.

RELATED: Alaska's first on-site addiction treatment for those who overdose launches with pilot programs