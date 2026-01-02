Alaska flu cases spike, causing at least 3 deaths and high numbers of hospitalizations

At least three Alaskans have died from complications of influenza so far this season, amid a surge in cases happening earlier than last year, according to state epidemiologists.

Alaska has seen about 1,100 reported flu cases so far this season, the state Health Department reported.

This flu season is dominated by a new variant of the flu virus, but getting the existing flu vaccine is still the best way to prevent getting infected, said Joe McLaughlin, who heads the state Section of Epidemiology.

“Historically, even when there are new variants of influenza that are circulating, people who are vaccinated tend to still have some protection against flu cases,” McLaughlin said. “But more importantly, they still seem to be quite well-protected against hospitalization and death compared to those who have not been vaccinated.”

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, a runny or stuffy nose and tiredness.

Those most vulnerable to have severe cases or be hospitalized include anyone age 65 and older, kids under 2, those with underlying medical conditions, obese people, pregnant women, and Black, Latino and Alaska Native people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Benjamin Westley, an infectious disease physician in Anchorage, said he and his colleagues are concerned about the high number of patients they’re seeing with severe cases of the flu.

“Most of us are saying that we've never in our careers seen so much, both volume of flu coming into the hospital rapidly, as well as how ill people are,” Westley said.

It can be hard to tell the flu apart from other respiratory illnesses, but people at higher risk for complications should consider getting treatment right away, Westley said. Doctors can prescribe Tamiflu, also called oseltamivir, which is a medication that can reduce the flu’s severity.

“If you have a risk factor for a bad outcome of flu, and you have an influenza-like illness, meaning you have symptoms consistent with flu, you do not need a test and shouldn't even really get a test,” Westley said. “You should just get treated.”

People sick with the flu need to talk to a medical provider to get a prescription, but they don’t necessarily need a doctor’s visit, Westley said. It’s best to take Tamiflu within 48 hours of experiencing flu symptoms, but Westley said it can still be effective for those with risk factors after that.

Alaskans can also protect themselves by washing their hands, staying away from coughing people and staying away from crowds, he said.

And if you get the flu, according to the CDC, you should stay home until you’ve been fever free without medicine for at least 24 hours.