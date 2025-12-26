Anchorage man tests positive for mpox, the first case in a year

An Anchorage man was diagnosed with mpox, or monkeypox, this month, according to the state’s section of epidemiology. A spokesperson said the man likely contracted the virus through sexual contact outside the state and that it’s probably an isolated case that doesn’t pose a risk to others in the state.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, said it’s important for Alaskans to know that even though the U.S. mpox emergency ended in 2023, there is still a risk of contracting the virus.

“Mpox is circulating in the United States. It's circulating in other countries as well, and it's just a plane ride away from Alaska,” he said.

McLaughlin said this is the first confirmed case in the state in more than a year. He said since mpox was first identified in 2022, the state has recorded only six cases of the viral infection.

State epidemiologists recommend that anyone at higher risk of contracting the virus get the vaccine, which is highly effective. Those at higher risk, McLaughlin said, include people with multiple sexual partners and those having sex with people whose sexual histories are unknown.

“People need to be aware that if they're going to have sexual contact with folks in the lower 48 or anonymous sexual contact, then that does put them at risk for exposure to mpox,” McLaughlin said. “And if they think that that is something that could happen in the future, it'd be a good idea to go ahead and get vaccinated to prevent mpox infection.”

Symptoms of mpox include flu-like symptoms and a rash. The bumps of the rash typically start flat, then become raised, then blister and scab. It’s usually mild but in rare cases, can be fatal.

The state urges healthcare providers to test anyone with the symptomatic rash, regardless of their travel or sexual history and to report any suspected mpox cases to the state’s section of epidemiology.