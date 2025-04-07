How to protect you and your pets’ health if Mount Spurr erupts

Scientists say Mount Spurr, the closest volcano to Anchorage, is likely to erupt in the next weeks or months. If that happens, depending on the winds, it’s likely Anchorage, the Mat-su borough and other Southcentral communities will experience ashfall, coating the entire city and all its surfaces.

Unlike typical ash, like that produced by burning wood, this ash will be more like tiny bits of ragged glass that can harm eyes, lungs, skin, pets, and livestock.

Dr. George Conway, epidemiologist and head physician at the Anchorage Health Department, said the ashfall will look dramatic.

“It may be that people will be very anxious if something like this happens, and think of it as some sort of apocalyptic event,” Conway said.

But he said it’s just a normal geologic event.

“The threat posed by this, as long as people take these measures, is existentially, much lower than a bad earthquake or a bad fire,” Conway said.

He said we should have at least two hours after the volcano erupts to get home or shelter in place.

“And basically hide from these nasty particles. And what you want to do to prevent the infiltration of that into your house or your home or your office would be keeping the doors and windows closed.”

There will be two phases of ashfall. The first will likely last several hours and ash will be suspended in the air, possibly blocking out light and visibility. For those few hours, Conway said it’s best to stay inside, especially for those at greater risk of harm from the ash, like elders and people with pre-existing heart or lung conditions.

If you need to go outside, Conway said, it’s best to wear an N95 mask. If you can’t get to an N95 in time, you can wet a handkerchief, but the protection won’t be as good.

For eye protection, he said you can wear swim goggles. He doesn’t recommend using fancy goggles because they will get scratched up by the ash eventually. He said you can also use protective goggles, but tape any gaps or holes in the goggles will let ash in.

Conway said to put filters over any home air intakes, including those for an HVAC system or furnace. He said people should use the highest filtration that their system will allow to keep ash from entering the building.

He said people living outside are especially vulnerable during ash fall. The municipality, or muni, may be able to provide tarps to cover belongings, Conway said, but people should find a safe place inside.

“We really encourage people to take shelter, whether they're the neighborhood centers or if there will be a large venue opened,” Conway said. “That's a pretty heavy discussion right now that's trying to be settled quite rapidly within the muni.”

Conway also said it is a good idea to have inside-entertainment activities on hand, especially for kids stuck inside during ashfall.

The second phase of ashfall starts once the suspended ash settles, when it will coat all horizontal surfaces.

Dr. Robert Lawrence, chief medical officer for the state of Alaska, said families should prepare by having at least a week's supply of necessary medications, especially inhalers or medications for respiratory conditions, in case of postal or supply chain delays. He recommends requesting additional medicine supplies through a “vacation override” if needed through their pharmacy.

Lawrence said after the ash settles, you should still wear protective gear if you’re cleaning ash up or disturbing it in the environment. He said that’s doubly important for people with preexisting conditions.

“The reaction people would have to this could be very mild, just minor irritation, usually temporary, or it can–not cause underlying respiratory problems–but if a person has underlying conditions like asthma or emphysema, that irritation of the airways can set off a chain of events that would lead to a more serious type of reaction,” he said.

Lawrence noted that ash is not toxic or disease-causing itself but it can be an irritant and said it’s important to wash clothes if they get covered in ash. But ash in larger quantities could damage washing machines so it’s best to rinse them in a bathtub first before putting them in a machine.

Pets and livestock are also vulnerable to volcanic ash. But state veterinarian Dr. Sarah Coburn said animal masks or goggles aren't the best choice for most pets.

“If you have a pet with eye or skin conditions, some dogs are trained to wear little goggles, and that might be appropriate for those animals,” she said. “I wouldn't make any big changes for pets to something they're not used to doing or used to wearing, because that can have more stress.”

She said it’s best to bring animals inside or shelter them if possible during the initial ash fall. But for sled dogs or other outdoor animals that can’t be brought in, Coburn said you can create temporary shelter with tarps during the initial ashfall.

“Even if it's just a tarp over the run to limit [ashfall in] area that they spend the majority of their time,” Coburn said. “And, water dishes, really replacing the water, so it's not accumulating material in it that we don't want them to consume.”

She said it’s best to keep animals from rolling in the ash, but “because dogs are dogs,” you can wipe paws and fur off with a damp cloth to remove the ash afterwards, or rinse them off. Its important, though, she said, not to let your animal eat large amounts of ash because it can clog the digestive system.

She said to pay attention to animals to see if you notice any health changes like skin or eye irritation. Animals might paw at their face or eyes, for example, if they’re in pain.

Veterinarians who practiced during the 1992 ashfall event, reported eye irritation as the most common complaint. If you notice irritation, you can use common eye wash on animals when they come inside. For animals with chronic skin or eye issues, Coburn recommends talking to your veterinarian.