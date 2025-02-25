Flu cases spike in Alaska, following national trends

Influenza or flu cases in Alaska are spiking, according to data from the state’s Division of Public Health. Cases have increased dramatically the last three weeks and flu-like illnesses made up about 5% of emergency room visits last week.

Joe McLaughlin, chief epidemiologist for the state, said this year’s flu season has been one of the worst in recent years across the country, with high rates of hospitalization and death.

“Fortunately, the influenza rates in Alaska are a little bit lower than what we're seeing in the Lower 48 but they're still elevated,” he said. “In fact, they're at their highest level that they've been at all season, according to our trend data.”

McLaughlin said Alaska has not been hit as hard as the rest of the nation. He said last week the rates in Alaska almost reached the peak of last year’s flu season, but they were still well below the peak two years ago. He said the state doesn’t track real-time flu-related hospitalizations and deaths, so it’s hard to determine whether this year’s flu in Alaska is as severe as in the rest of the U.S.

McLaughlin also said it’s very difficult even for dedicated flu researchers to predict, from season to season and even month to month, what will happen with influenza. He said they also don’t yet know why the rates are so high this year.

“It could be that influenza vaccination coverage rates are lower than they have been in past seasons,” McLaughlin said. “It could be that we're seeing a slightly more virulent strain... The other possibility is that the flu vaccine itself is not as effective this year as it has been in recent years.”

He said Alaskans older than 65 and ages 0 to 4 are at the highest risk of severe flu illness, and those with underlying medical conditions.

McLaughlin said Alaskans can protect themselves and others from the flu by washing hands frequently. If you’re sick, he said, you should stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever goes down. And he said the flu shot helps prevent transmission and reduces the chance of severe illness for those who get it. Anyone 6-months-old and older can get a flu shot.