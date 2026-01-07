Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MacKenzie Scott bestows $18M on APU

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:27 PM AKST
The sign for Alaska Pacific University stands in front of pine trees surrounded by snow.
Valerie Kern
/
Alaska Public Media
The sign marking the entrance to Alaska Pacific University.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s foundation has donated $18 million to Alaska Pacific University.

APU President Janelle Vanasse said it’s a transformational contribution to the university.

“APU is heading in a really exciting direction, and to have somebody like MacKenzie Scott and her team recognize that — we're just so grateful for that, and just think it's really validating and we're excited about what's next for us," she said.

MacKenzie Scott became one of the wealthiest women in the world through her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She’s known for making massive gifts with no strings attached. Vanasse said APU never applied to Scott’s foundation, Yield Giving, for a grant because that’s not how it works.

“You don't apply. She has a team that kind of does their own quiet research, is what they call it," she said. "And they find organizations that they want to support, and they choose us.”

The $18 million is equivalent to about 70% of APU’s annual budget. Vanasse said it will nearly double a foundation that benefits the university. The immediate plan is to leave it there to help build the university’s financial sustainability. She said it will help APU keep tuition costs as low as possible.
Economy
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin