New Anchorage Assembly members sworn in; Brawley chosen as chair

The Anchorage Assembly welcomed three new members with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night.

The Assembly also voted to make Anna Brawley, who was elected in 2023, to be its new chairperson.

With the certification of the April election finalized, newcomers Sydney Scout, Janice Park and Donald Handeland took the oath of office Tuesday.

Scout is a nonprofit organizer and consultant, and she replaces Chris Constant representing North Anchorage.

Park is a former nurse and paralegal and replaces Midtown Anchorage’s Felix Rivera. Park secured a 26-vote victory over opponent Dave Donley after a recount Friday.

Handeland, an engineer and small business owner, replaces Scott Myers as the member representing Eagle River/Chugiak.

Constant and Rivera had reached their term limits, while Myers opted not to run for reelection.

The newcomers to the Assembly were joined by incumbents Brawley of West Anchorage, East Anchorage’s George Martinez and Zac Johnson from South Anchorage, who all won reelection.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Anchorage Assembly Chair Anna Brawley at an Assembly meeting on April 28, 2026.

After they were sworn in, Brawley was the sole member nominated to be the new Assembly chair, replacing Constant. In her first remarks as chair, Brawley said she looked forward to building on the momentum her predecessors started.

“We are inheriting an Assembly that is strong, committed to its policy priorities and already hard at work achieving positive changes for the good of our community,” she said.

Daniel Volland of North Anchorage was chosen to replace Brawley as vice chair, with eight members voting in favor. Johnson received four votes.

Constant, Rivera and Myers all received standing ovations from meeting attendees following their farewell remarks. Rivera and Constant were also both presented with citations from the Alaska Legislature honoring their nine years of service on the Assembly.