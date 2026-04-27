Anchorage man indicted on attempted murder charges after shootout with police

A man injured in a shootout with police in Midtown Anchorage in mid-April has been indicted for several alleged felonies, including attempted murder.

A grand jury on Friday handed up an indictment against Marcus Mewborn, 30, in connection with an incident on April 15. That morning, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Eureka Street and 34th Avenue. When they arrived, Newborn allegedly ran from officers while armed with a gun.

Mewborn shot several times at officers, leading four officers to return fire, police said. The officers were later identified as Jesse Amelse, Parker Boydston, Jacob Ostolaza and Cameron Saloka.

Mewborn and a police dog named Kiska were both struck by gunfire. Medics brought Mewborn to a local hospital. Kiska had a toe amputated as a result of its injuries, police said.

Mewborn now faces three felony counts of attempted murder and five felony counts of assault. The grand jury also indicted him on several misdemeanor charges, including injuring a police dog.

Mewborn remained jailed as of Monday, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions is reviewing the incident to see if the officers’ use of deadly force against Mewborn was legally justified.

Officers Boydston and Ostolaza were both involved in separate police shootings in 2024. Ostolaza was one of four officers who fatally shot Kristopher Handy on May 13 of that year, after Handy allegedly approached them with a firearm.

Boydston was one of two officers who shot Kaleb Bourdukofsky on June 1, 2024 while responding to a shooting downtown. Bourdukofsky was later charged with murdering Diego Joe, 25.

Mewborn is the third person to be shot or shot at by Anchorage police so far in 2026.