Anchorage suspect hospitalized with K-9 injuries after allegedly firing on officer

Anchorage police shot at a man this morning while responding to a report of a violent interaction in the Airport Heights neighborhood.

In a pre-recorded video, Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case said officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Bragaw Street Tuesday morning at around 3 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

“The victim reported being choked and advised that there was an infant child in the residence and that the suspect had access to guns. Upon officers’ arrival, they made contact with the victim and determined that potentially three assaults had occurred,” Case said.

Case said officers were told the man had access to multiple firearms and set up a perimeter around the home. At around 6 a.m., Case said the man fled on foot, and an officer chased after him. He said the man and the officer exchanged gunfire during the pursuit.

Case said officers were able to arrest the man after deploying a K-9 after him. The man was taken to a hospital to treat wounds he received from the K-9. Case said the female victim and her child are safe, and the suspect, officers and the K-9 were not injured by gunfire.

Police said the name of the male suspect and any associated criminal charges will be released once he’s formally charged.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions will review the shooting to determine if the officer who fired on the suspect was justified in their use of deadly force. The officer has been placed on four days administrative leave, and their name will be released after 72 hours.