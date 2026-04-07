Anchorage man’s death marks city’s third vehicle-pedestrian fatality so far in 2026

An Anchorage man is dead after a van struck him late last month in Midtown.

Anchorage police say it was about 10:45 a.m. on March 28 when officers were alerted to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Old Seward Highway, between Tudor Road and East 40th Avenue. Officers determined Nicholas Smith, 42, was walking in the road when a Chevy Express van hit him.

Smith was transported to a local hospital. Police say they were told April 3 that Smith died from injuries caused by the collision. Police say the driver of the van had stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed related to the incident.

This is the third fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in Anchorage this year.

Last year, vehicles killed 15 pedestrians in Anchorage, the same number as in 2024. Both years marked the city’s highest pedestrian death toll in more than a decade.