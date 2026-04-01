Downtown Anchorage collision marks city’s second pedestrian fatality of 2026

An SUV struck and killed a man in downtown Anchorage early Tuesday, according to police.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed related to the incident, police said in a statement.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

Officers responded to reports of the collision near West 5th Avenue and E Street at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The Nissan Pathfinder was heading west on 5th Avenue when it hit a man in the roadway near E Street, police said.

Anchorage Fire Department medics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died from his wounds. Traffic in the area was blocked off as police investigated the incident. All lanes were reopened before 11 a.m.

The man is the second person fatally struck by a vehicle in Anchorage this year. In mid-February, 35-year-old Stephanie Howell died after a vehicle hit her in the Fairview neighborhood.

In 2025, vehicles killed 15 pedestrians in Anchorage, the same number as in 2024. Both years marked the city’s highest pedestrian death toll in more than a decade.

This story has been corrected to note the collision happened on Tuesday.