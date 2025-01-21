Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Former Anchorage Mayor Bronson to manage city’s international airport

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:38 AM AKST
Mayor David Bronson speaking during the Anchorage Mayoral Debate in the Alaska Public Media building on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has been appointed as manager of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Bronson, a former Air Force and commercial airline pilot, served as Anchorage mayor from 2021 to 2024, when he lost his reelection bid to Suzanne LaFrance. His term was marked with numerous allegations of mismanagement and unethical behavior.

In a statement, state Transportation and Public Facilities commissioner Ryan Anderson said Bronson has a mix of aviation and public sector.

“He has a deep understanding of Alaska’s aviation needs, and we look forward to leveraging his operational experience to further strengthen ANC’s role as a critical hub for Alaskans and global commerce,” Anderson said.

The Anchorage airport is the second busiest cargo hub in the country, behind Memphis’s airport, and ranks among the top five worldwide.

In a statement, Bronson said he was honored to manage the Anchorage airport.

“Having spent much of my career based at ANC and working within Alaska’s aviation sector, I understand the vital role this airport plays for our state and beyond,” Bronson said.

Bronson is set to start his new position on Jan. 27.
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
