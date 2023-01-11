Ousted Anchorage city manager accuses Mayor Bronson of breaking law, creating hostile work environment

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson fired Amy Demboski from the municipal manager job in December. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Recently-fired Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski is accusing Mayor Dave Bronson of breaking city and state laws, creating a hostile work environment and other unethical behavior in a scathing letter released Wednesday.

Bronson abruptly fired Demboski last month, after she served in one of the city’s top jobs for a year and a half.

The 11-page letter to city leaders says the firing was retaliatory and unlawful. In the letter, Demboski’s attorney, Scott Kendall, says Bronson slandered Demboski to municipal staff and attempted to coerce other employees to do the same.

The letter also lists a series of “legal and ethical lapses” in Bronson’s tenure. The allegations include that the mayor directed several contracts to advisor Larry Baker without approval of the Assembly or the municipal manager, attempted to “swing” a contract to a friend, unlawfully turned off the city’s water fluoridation, and directed work on the proposed East Anchorage shelter without Assembly approval.

Kendall also detailed an instance where Bronson allegedly attempted to have domestic violence charges against Baker’s business partner dropped, and that during a separate incident, he brought a firearm to Baker’s home as police responded to a domestic disturbance there.

The letter also describes numerous instances of sexist actions from the mayor and senior staff that amounted to gender discrimination.

Kendall ended the letter with a request for Bronson to contact Demboski’s attorneys to reach a settlement and issue a written correction and apology for remarks made about Demboski.

Officials with Bronson’s office declined to respond to requests for comment about the letter, citing advice from the municipal attorney not to discuss issues related to potential litigation.

Anchorage Assembly leaders say they’re reviewing the contents of the letter and preparing a formal statement in response.

Read the full letter: