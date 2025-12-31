Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Our top 10 stories of 2025

Alaska Public Media | By Tegan Hanlon
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:29 AM AKST
a collage of images
Alaska Public Media
Images from some of our most-read stories of the year.

What a year it’s been. Thank you for trusting Alaska Public Media to bring you the news.

2025 was full of big stories — from the threat of Mount Spurr erupting to Presidents Trump and Putin meeting in Anchorage to the devastating Western Alaska storm that displaced hundreds. Through it all, our newsroom aimed to keep you informed while centering voices of the Alaskans most affected.

We also launched several new projects, based on listener and reader feedback:

One of my favorite parts of the year was welcoming the next generation of reporters. We trained two paid college interns and a high school student in reporting and radio production — and learned so much from them, too. I loved seeing Anchorage through their eyes.

At the same time, 2025 underscored just how fragile local journalism can be. For the first time, Congress eliminated all federal funding for public media — cutting about 20% of our budget.

Thanks to the Alaskans who stepped in to support us, we could keep delivering the local news you rely on, including the top stories listed below.

Looking ahead, member support is what will allow us to keep doing all of this work. If you can, please consider becoming a sustaining member. You can do so by clicking here.

To get our top stories delivered directly to your inbox each weekday, subscribe to our free Daily Digest newsletter.

Thank you for valuing our reporting,

- Tegan Hanlon/news editor

Here are 10 of the stories our readers spent the most time with in 2025:

buildings destroyed by storm
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Debris sits in a pile in Kipnuk on Oct. 19, 2025, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought catastrophic flooding and hurricane-force winds to the village.

1. ‘We got hope’: The few who remain in storm-ravaged Kipnuk race to rebuild

Eric Stone traveled to Kipnuk to bring us the stories of the Alaskans who stayed through the winter to rebuild. Read more.

a flag
Ken Conger
/
National Park Service
An American flag, located outside the Eielson Visitor Center, flies in front of Denali, which Trump renamed Mount McKinley.

2. 10 ways Trump has changed Alaska in 100 days

For this story, four reporters partnered to learn as much as they could about how Donald Trump changed Alaska in his first 100 days as president. Read more.

A Bering Air Cessna Caravan on the tarmac at the Nome Airport.
Ben Townsend
/
KNOM
Cessna Caravans were parked at the Nome Airport on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, as a massive search was ongoing for the plane that went missing the day before on its way from Unalakleet.

3. No survivors in Bering Air plane crash near Nome with 10 on board

A tragic story out of Nome. Public media reporters worked together to cover the crash and its aftermath, including how families and loved ones honored those lost. Read more.

Condensed gas emissions from the summit of Mount Spurr during a March 11, 2025 overflight.
Skye Kushner
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Condensed gas emissions from the summit of Mount Spurr during a March 11, 2025 overflight.

4. What to know about Mount Spurr’s likely eruption

For months, scientists warned an eruption was likely — but by summer’s end, that “likely” had turned to unlikely. Read more.

Ice and debris float in Tracy Arm
Christine Smith
Ice and debris float in Tracy Arm on Aug. 11, 2025, following the landslide.

5. 'Pure chaos out of nowhere': Mega-landslide and tsunami rip through Tracy Arm south of Juneau

Eric Stone tracked down the kayakers who were camping on an uninhabited island when a colossal wave ripped through the area. Read more.

a man wins the iditarod
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Jessie Holmes and his dog team race into Nome on March 14, winning the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

6. 'It's unreal': Jessie Holmes wins his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race

We had a team of journalists covering the Iditarod this year, including trail reporters Ava White of AKPM and Shelby Herbert with the Alaska Desk at KUAC. Read more.

A woman and a man stand outside a campsite.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Lucille Williams and Brian Vaughan at a homeless camp outside Davis Park in Anchorage on June 10, 2025.

7. As an Anchorage encampment is cleared, 2 friends say they’ll choose community over housing

Hannah Flor spent a lot of time in encampments this summer. She brought us stories of the Alaskans living there, and why they didn’t want to leave. Read more.

a woman at a grocery store
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Altagracia Guillen shops on Aug. 15, 2025 for ingredients to make mondongo, a Dominican soup. Guillen says she thinks people should just let President Trump do his thing, and — God willing, she said — it’ll all turn out fine.

8. From simmering rage to psilocybin, Alaskans share thoughts on Trump-Putin visit

Our public radio network covered many stories on this historic meeting, but one of my favorites was by Hannah Flor and summer intern Eliza Dunn. They spent the day talking with Alaskans, capturing the wide range of thoughts and feelings that day. Read more.

Police barricades and evidence markers outside a bar
Chris Klint
/
Alaska Public Media
Police barricades and evidence markers outside The Gaslight Lounge following a fatal shooting on July 20, 2025.

9. Anchorage bar owner says security guard killed shooter who fired on crowd

The shooting outside the Gaslight raised many questions. We reviewed security footage and other details to make sense of the chaotic night. Read more.

two people at a research station outside
Cyd Hanns
Craig George (right) and Kate Stafford work during whale census outside of Utqiaġvik in spring, 2019.

10. An Alaska whale expert's message in a bottle washed up in Scotland, years after his death

Alena Naiden with the Alaska Desk and KNBA tells the story of how a message in a bottle traveled across the ocean — and touched both the couple who found it and the family of the man who wrote it. Read more.
Tegan Hanlon
Tegan is the digital managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.
