Our top 10 stories of 2025

2025 was full of big stories — from the threat of Mount Spurr erupting to Presidents Trump and Putin meeting in Anchorage to the devastating Western Alaska storm that displaced hundreds. Through it all, our newsroom aimed to keep you informed while centering voices of the Alaskans most affected.

We also launched several new projects, based on listener and reader feedback:

The Alaska Desk, which just completed its first year of reporting on critical state issues.

The Anchorage Weekender, your weekly guide to local events.

Alaska Survival Kit, tips from Alaskans, for Alaskans, to thrive in the 49th state.

News & Brews trivia, another fun way to connect with you in person.

One of my favorite parts of the year was welcoming the next generation of reporters. We trained two paid college interns and a high school student in reporting and radio production — and learned so much from them, too. I loved seeing Anchorage through their eyes.

At the same time, 2025 underscored just how fragile local journalism can be. For the first time, Congress eliminated all federal funding for public media — cutting about 20% of our budget.

Thanks to the Alaskans who stepped in to support us, we could keep delivering the local news you rely on, including the top stories listed below.

Here are 10 of the stories our readers spent the most time with in 2025:

Eric Stone / Alaska Public Media Debris sits in a pile in Kipnuk on Oct. 19, 2025, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought catastrophic flooding and hurricane-force winds to the village.

Eric Stone traveled to Kipnuk to bring us the stories of the Alaskans who stayed through the winter to rebuild. Read more.

Ken Conger / National Park Service An American flag, located outside the Eielson Visitor Center, flies in front of Denali, which Trump renamed Mount McKinley.

For this story, four reporters partnered to learn as much as they could about how Donald Trump changed Alaska in his first 100 days as president. Read more.

Ben Townsend / KNOM Cessna Caravans were parked at the Nome Airport on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, as a massive search was ongoing for the plane that went missing the day before on its way from Unalakleet.

A tragic story out of Nome. Public media reporters worked together to cover the crash and its aftermath, including how families and loved ones honored those lost. Read more.

Skye Kushner / Alaska Volcano Observatory Condensed gas emissions from the summit of Mount Spurr during a March 11, 2025 overflight.

For months, scientists warned an eruption was likely — but by summer’s end, that “likely” had turned to unlikely. Read more.

Christine Smith Ice and debris float in Tracy Arm on Aug. 11, 2025, following the landslide.

Eric Stone tracked down the kayakers who were camping on an uninhabited island when a colossal wave ripped through the area. Read more.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Jessie Holmes and his dog team race into Nome on March 14, winning the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

We had a team of journalists covering the Iditarod this year, including trail reporters Ava White of AKPM and Shelby Herbert with the Alaska Desk at KUAC. Read more.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Lucille Williams and Brian Vaughan at a homeless camp outside Davis Park in Anchorage on June 10, 2025.

Hannah Flor spent a lot of time in encampments this summer. She brought us stories of the Alaskans living there, and why they didn’t want to leave. Read more.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Altagracia Guillen shops on Aug. 15, 2025 for ingredients to make mondongo, a Dominican soup. Guillen says she thinks people should just let President Trump do his thing, and — God willing, she said — it’ll all turn out fine.

Our public radio network covered many stories on this historic meeting, but one of my favorites was by Hannah Flor and summer intern Eliza Dunn. They spent the day talking with Alaskans, capturing the wide range of thoughts and feelings that day. Read more.

Chris Klint / Alaska Public Media Police barricades and evidence markers outside The Gaslight Lounge following a fatal shooting on July 20, 2025.

The shooting outside the Gaslight raised many questions. We reviewed security footage and other details to make sense of the chaotic night. Read more.

Cyd Hanns Craig George (right) and Kate Stafford work during whale census outside of Utqiaġvik in spring, 2019.

Alena Naiden with the Alaska Desk and KNBA tells the story of how a message in a bottle traveled across the ocean — and touched both the couple who found it and the family of the man who wrote it. Read more.