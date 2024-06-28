What does freedom mean to you? We want to know!

As Independence Day approaches, people across the country are preparing to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the freedom the founding fathers sought from Great Britain during the Revolutionary War. But what is freedom really? What does it mean to you to have freedom as an individual and as a society? How do you celebrate freedom on July 4th?

We’re discussing that topic on an upcoming episode of Talk of Alaska. Host Lori Townsend and her guests will discuss the various kinds of freedoms, such as freedom of speech, and explore what the concept of freedom means today.

We want to hear your thoughts too. What kinds of freedom are you most grateful for? Are there freedoms you believe all people have a right to that are not currently available to everyone?

If you have thoughts to share, email us at talk@alaskapublic.org. Your responses may be shared online or over the air.

You can also fill out the form below: