Relatives of King Cove couple killed in suspicious Anchorage fire await answers

The family of a King Cove couple killed in a February residential fire in Anchorage being investigated as an arson are hoping to learn more about what led to their deaths.

Amy Carlough, the niece of James and Kathryn Gould, said death certificates for the 75-year-old victims released in early May show they died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns. Police said at the time that two people severely injured in the Young Street blaze were taken to a local hospital, but died.

The Goulds owned John Gould & Sons, a general store that first opened in King Cove in 1939. The couple spent most of their lives in the small fishing community near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula, but were living in Anchorage at the time of the fire.

Carlough said she hopes the investigators' work will bring the community closure.

“Now that both deaths have been officially ruled as homicides … our family will be working with law enforcement to spearhead necessary justice for them and the communities they loved to call home,” Carlough said.

Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to comment further on the fire investigation Monday.

James and Kathryn Gould are buried in King Cove Cemetery. Their memorial service was held in February.

Police ask anyone with information on the fire to call them at 907-786-8900 and reference APD case 24-3563.

Alaska Public Media's Chris Klint contributed information to this story.