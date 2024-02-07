Anchorage fire that left 2 dead may have been arson, police say

An Anchorage Fire Department vehicle (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say two people have died following an early-morning residential fire Thursday, which is believed to have been intentionally set.

According to a police statement Tuesday, officers and Anchorage Fire Department crews responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to the fire on the 3000 block of Young Street, off Lake Otis Parkway near 36th Avenue. Two people severely injured in the fire were taken to a local hospital, but later died.

“The fire is being investigated as an arson and the deaths are being investigated as homicides,” police said in the statement. “This is an ongoing joint investigation with AFD.”

Firefighters said at the time that five residents were also displaced by the blaze, which occurred at a multi-family residence. In a statement, the fire department urged residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and fire evacuation plans for their homes.

No charges have yet been filed in Thursday’s fire, according to police.