Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska Marine Science Symposium preview

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 2, 2017 at 6:03 PM AKST
A study animal resting on ice in a group near Hubbard Glacier in Disenchantment Bay. (Photo by John Jansen, NOAA)
A study animal resting on ice in a group near Hubbard Glacier in Disenchantment Bay. (Photo by John Jansen, NOAA)

In late January, scientists gather at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage to share the latest information on such things as seabird die-offs, the monitoring system for ocean acidification, the spread of pathogens in a warming climate, and shrinking sea ice. All of this is changing fast, and we'll have a preview of this year's Alaska Marine Science Symposium on science on the next Talk of Alaska.

Listen Now

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Wolfgang Lutz - Potsdam Center for Climate Impact Research

  • Zachary Labe - Atmospheric scientist, University of California Irvine

  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
See stories by Steve Heimel