Alaska Marine Science Symposium preview
In late January, scientists gather at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage to share the latest information on such things as seabird die-offs, the monitoring system for ocean acidification, the spread of pathogens in a warming climate, and shrinking sea ice. All of this is changing fast, and we'll have a preview of this year's Alaska Marine Science Symposium on science on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Dr. Wolfgang Lutz - Potsdam Center for Climate Impact Research
- Zachary Labe - Atmospheric scientist, University of California Irvine
- Statewide callers
