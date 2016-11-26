Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Criminal Justice Reform – understanding SB 91

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published November 25, 2016 at 10:00 PM AKST
The Nesbett Courthouse in downtown Anchorage.
The Nesbett Courthouse in downtown Anchorage.

Last year the legislature passed a far-reaching omnibus criminal justice reform bill – SB 91. It was based on recommendations from the Criminal Justice Reform Commission and developed to both save money and reduce recidivism. It’s based on data from similar initiatives around the country. Opponents says it’s soft on crime and bad for public safety. But what does the law actually do? What’s already happening, and what’s yet to come?

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Tracey Wollenburg – Deputy Public Defender

  • John Skidmore – Director, Criminal Division, Dept. of Law

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
